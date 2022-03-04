Credit Suisse AG Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 618,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 74.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 540,323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 712.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 523,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.