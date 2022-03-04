Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,364 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.33 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

