Credit Suisse Group Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $30.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

