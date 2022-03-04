Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $15.22

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $16.05. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,344 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

