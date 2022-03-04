Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.31.

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

