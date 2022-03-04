Critical Review: Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yatsen and United-Guardian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 0.79 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.47 United-Guardian $10.99 million 8.47 $3.31 million $0.90 22.54

United-Guardian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yatsen and United-Guardian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67 United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatsen currently has a consensus target price of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 1,514.50%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Risk and Volatility

Yatsen has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32% United-Guardian 32.86% 37.54% 32.40%

Summary

United-Guardian beats Yatsen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

