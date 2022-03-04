Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339. Croda International has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

