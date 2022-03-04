Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.3 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on CROMF. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.71 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
