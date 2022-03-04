Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

