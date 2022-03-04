Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

