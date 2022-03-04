Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

