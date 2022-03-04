Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,760 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.