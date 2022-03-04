Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,620 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $270.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

