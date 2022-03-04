Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 470,807 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470,807 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

