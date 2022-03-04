Crypton (CRP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Crypton has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $200,030.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,084,462 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

