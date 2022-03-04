CryptoZoon (ZOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.53 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.59 million and $3.53 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.18 or 0.06666887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.20 or 0.99715658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002904 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,916,027 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

