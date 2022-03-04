CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

CTIC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.