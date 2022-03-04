CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.
CTIC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.83.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
