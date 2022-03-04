CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

CTO has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

