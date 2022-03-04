Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,871 shares of company stock worth $1,435,123 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

