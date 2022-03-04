Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $911,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,822 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.