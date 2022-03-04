Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,292 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

