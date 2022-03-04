Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,286 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE APAM opened at $37.61 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.