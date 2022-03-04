Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 664,731 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 192.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE opened at $5.20 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $165.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

