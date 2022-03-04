Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Culp has raised its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Culp has a payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of CULP opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Culp by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

