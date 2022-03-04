Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

CUBI opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $944,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,811,398. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

