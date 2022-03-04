Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.12. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 141,206 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

