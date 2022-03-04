CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $101,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after acquiring an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 430.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 990.48%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

