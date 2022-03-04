Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Up 36.8%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 36.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 184,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 979% from the average daily volume of 17,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dais (DLYT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.