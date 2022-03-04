Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

DAN traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

