Daniel Alegre Sells 17,000 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

