Dash Price Hits $87.93 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $933.02 million and approximately $163.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $87.93 or 0.00225216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,610,469 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

