Davinci Coin (DAC) Price Hits $0.0001

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $13,610.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007419 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00080270 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005192 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00292302 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.