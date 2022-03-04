Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.49

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,030 shares of company stock worth $3,923,735.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

