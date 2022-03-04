Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Down 6.1%

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.72. 29,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 618,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $22,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $7,205,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $10,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.