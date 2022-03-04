Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $114.40

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.40 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 115.35 ($1.55), with a volume of 208304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.10 ($1.58).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.31) to GBX 201 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 295 ($3.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.20 ($4.32).

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.33. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.35), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($92,367.50).

Deliveroo Company Profile (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

