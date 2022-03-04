Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($179.78) to €153.00 ($171.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($195.51) to €171.00 ($192.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($169.66) to €110.00 ($123.60) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of DLVHF stock traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

