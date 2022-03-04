Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives $311.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of WILLF remained flat at $$43.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

