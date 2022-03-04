DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $34.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $79.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.06% from the stock’s previous close.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

DMTK stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. DermTech has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

