Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.43 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $11.89 or 0.00030178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $133.43 million and approximately $482,521.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,386.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.62 or 0.06623210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00259549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.00739595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00069700 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00407641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00297724 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,225,883 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

