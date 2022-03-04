Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.79) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.27 ($27.27).

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.46 ($26.36) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($36.99). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.87.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

