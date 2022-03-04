Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Price Target to €44.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($52.81) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

RCDTF opened at $63.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

