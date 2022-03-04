Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $122.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

