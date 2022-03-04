Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,401 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

DB stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

