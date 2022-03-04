Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,401 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.
DB stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
