Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABDN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).
Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.56) on Wednesday. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.55 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.77. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.
Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
