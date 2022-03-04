Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABDN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.56) on Wednesday. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.55 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.77. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($218,838.05). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($133,765.46).

Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.