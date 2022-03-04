Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($111.24) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($98.31) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($102.90).

Brenntag stock opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.21. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

