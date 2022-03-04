Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Down 2.9%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €15.57 ($17.49) and last traded at €15.57 ($17.49). Approximately 14,332,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.03 ($18.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.85.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

