Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

