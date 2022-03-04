Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $49.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

