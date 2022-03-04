Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.74.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.