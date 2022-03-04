Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

NASDAQ DMRC traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 312,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

